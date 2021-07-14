In a separate violent incident Andrew Thomas assaulted three police officers as they restrained him after being called to a domestic incident at his father's home.

Thomas was jailed for three years over the attack on the woman at their home in Sholebrook Avenue, Potternewton.

A judge who sentenced Thomas at Leeds Crown Court said: "You are plainly a man with a tendency to be violent, particularly towards those who you view as weaker then you or who interfere with your life in any way."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Thomas was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court for biting his partner and assaulting police officers.

Kristina Goodwin, prosecuting, said Thomas had been in a relationship with the woman for 15 months prior to the attack on June 18 this year.

Thomas shouted abuse at the woman then attacked her when she took out her phone to call the police.

The prosecutor said Thomas pinned the woman down next to her bed then bit her on the chin and on the hand.

He then punched her so hard that her head "bounced off the floor."

The victim contacted the police as Thomas followed her around her flat apologising and asking her to end the call.

In a victim statement she described how the attack had caused psychological problems as the bite put her at a high risk of infection due to a medical condition.

Thomas was on bail at the time of the incident after he attacked police officers who were called to his father's home in north Wales on June 2.

He tried to bite and headbutt a third officer as he was restrained.

Thomas pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

James Littlehales, mitigating, said Thomas was suffering from mental health problems at the time of the offences and was sorry for what he had done.

Mr Littlehales said Thomas accepted that he had a problem with alcohol.

Sentencing, Recorder Darren Preston said: "Her injuries are nasty and you must have bit her hard.