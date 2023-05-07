3 . Keranka Nikolova

Nikolova had flown to Britain in March despite being deported previously, using her maiden name to avoid detection. The next day she was part of a two-woman group who followed an elderly lady from a bank and distracted her in WHSmith in Pontefract while they robbed her. They got away with £4,000 which she had withdrawn from the bank to deposit in another. Nikolova, who sobbed throughout her sentencing, was jailed for 24 months. Photo: WYP