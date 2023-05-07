A burglar who sexually assaulted a female student as she lay asleep in her bed is among those sent to prison this week.
Street robbers also stole a man’s £200 trainers after kicking him unconscious, while a Bulgarian woman, already banned from returning to Britain, duped an elderly woman out of £4,000 while she was distracted in a shop.
The criminals who were all taken into custody this week. Photo: WYP
2. Brima Turay
Brima Turay admitted breaking into a student's home in Hyde Park and stealing valuables. However, the 50-year-old then climbed into bed of the unsuspecting victim and began touching her, only for her to wake up and scream when she saw Turay facing her. He denied the assault, but was found guilty after a trial. He was deemed dangerous by the judge, who gave him an extended sentence of nine years and six months. Photo: WYP
3. Keranka Nikolova
Nikolova had flown to Britain in March despite being deported previously, using her maiden name to avoid detection. The next day she was part of a two-woman group who followed an elderly lady from a bank and distracted her in WHSmith in Pontefract while they robbed her. They got away with £4,000 which she had withdrawn from the bank to deposit in another. Nikolova, who sobbed throughout her sentencing, was jailed for 24 months. Photo: WYP
4. Zachary Loveday-Sims
Love-day-Sims put his partner through a terrifying ordeal by slapping, biting, punching and stamping on her before trying to strangle her with both hands. It was only when she kicked out at him did he let go. The 25-year-old had got into an argument with her over money that he said she owed him. The homeless thug was jailed for 32 months in total. Photo: WYP