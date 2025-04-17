Court observer hauled before Leeds judge for swearing at him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of the public watching a court case was ordered into the dock and after he swore at a judge.

The man was made to explain himself after he was heard calling Judge Ray Singh an expletive.

Those who swear or use abusive language in court could be held in contempt of court, punishable with a fine, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

It came at the end of a hearing at Leeds Crown Court when the man, who was in the public gallery and upset at the outcome of the case, was about to leave.

But Judge Singh was quick to act and told the man to remain in court, then ordered him into the dock.

The member of the public was fortunate not to be held in contempt of court after swearing at a judge. | Getty / National World

Shocked, the man was let into the locked dock area where Judge Singh sternly asked if he swore at him.

The panicking man tried to say it was “by accident”, which was rubbished by Judge Singh who said: “How is that an accident?!”

With the man fumbling to explain, Judge Singh added: “You really struggle to understand a question and an answer?

It came after a case was adjourned because the female defendant, due to be sentenced on a burglary charge, turned up late for court.

Judge Singh said there was no time left to sentence her, so adjourned the case until next month.

Due to her late attendance, he said he had no faith she would turn up on time on the next occasion, so ordered she be kept on remand.

The member of the public - who is related to the woman - then hurled the expletive as the case came to a close.

Eventually offering up an apology, the man was luckily told by Judge Singh that he could leave.