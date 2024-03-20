Court-case comments to woman in Leeds nightclub almost lands man behind bars

Comments made to woman in a Leeds nightclub about a pending court case almost landed a man behind bars.
Published 20th Mar 2024
Willem Manuel admitted telling the female, whom he knew, that he did not believe her account involving a serious allegation she has made that could go to trial.

But the 23-year-old said it was the "biggest regret of his life" after he pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidating a witness.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Manuel had been in Fibre on Lower Briggate on May 20 last year when he saw the woman. Later on in the evening they both ended up in the smoking area and he approached her and quizzed her about the potential court case.

Manuel approached the woman in Fibre in Leeds. (pic by National World)Manuel approached the woman in Fibre in Leeds. (pic by National World)
She was left upset and later contacted the police, saying he had asked her to "drop the charges". He was arrested and gave a no-comment interview, with police claiming he was not taking the allegation seriously.

The court heard that he did not accept telling her to drop the charges, but did accept what he said could have intimidated her.

Representing himself, he told the court: "I guess I was highly intoxicated. It's the biggest regret of my life. I have since stopped drinking and I'm trying to better myself. It was a mistake. I was not aware how serious it was."

Judge Christopher Batty warned him how seriously the courts take such offences. He told him: "It was unpleasant, but limited in its scope and duration. You were not looking for her but it had quite an impact on her."

He told him it was for the court to decide on whether she was telling the truth and not him. Pondering over the sentence, Judge Batty opted to give him 20 weeks' jail, suspended for 18 months. He said he suspended the sentence because he had never been in trouble before and had made lifestyle changes since that night.

He gave him 15 rehabilitation days, told him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, pay the woman £300 compensation and gave him a three-year restraining order to stay away from the woman.

