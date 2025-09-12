Couple with young baby pulled over in Leeds and found to have drugs stash and £4,780 in cash
Callum Collinson and Kadie Clark had the unrestrained tot in the vehicle, but a search led to the discovery of cocaine and cannabis.
Qualified plumber Collinson, 21, was jailed at Leeds Crown Crown court this week, with 20-year-old Clark handed a community order.
The court was told that their vehicle was stopped by police in Beeston on June 27. A backpack belonging to Collinson was found to contain the drugs. Clark had £4,780 in cash in her possession.
They were arrested, along with the third female in the vehicle.
Collinson’s phone was analysed and messages were found that suggested he had been dealing drugs for around a week.
Collinson, of no fixed address admitted counts of dealing in Class A and Class B drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, and possession of criminal property.
Clark, of Fulham Place, Beeston, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.
A probation report into Collinson found that he had begun to use cocaine himself after a family bereavement and found himself in debt. He said he became homeless and was sofa surfing.
He and Clark had known each other since they were 12 and in a relationship, having their baby who is now six months old.
Mitigating, Eddison Flint said that Collinson had no previous convictions, adding: “This is a young man who realises he has made the biggest mistake of his life.”
He said he found his cocaine intake increasing, his debt became “insurmountable” and was in a vicious cycle.
No mitigation was presented for Clark after Judge Christopher Batty said it was not required.
He gave her a six-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days with probation. For Collinson, he jailed him for two years and said: “I’m afraid you are going to have to go to custody, but it’s much reduced to what I initially had in mind.
“It’s just far too serious, with too bigger sums and amounts involved.”