Couple to be deported after drugs raid on Leeds house

A couple have been told they will be deported after a raid on a Beeston property uncovered a “professional” cannabis farm.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and immigration officers visited the property on Barkly Parade that was being used by Romanian national, Elena Atanasiu, for sex work.

But a sophisticated cannabis farm found in the house had been set up by her boyfriend, Albanian Endrit Muca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Crown Court heard they are illegal immigrants. Both were jailed this week and warned they will both face being removed from the UK once they complete their sentences.

Prosecutor Kristian Cavanagh said officials went to the premises on November 14 last year and during their search located Muca hiding in the loft.

In the cellar they found 21 cannabis plants and clear evidence there had been a previous crop harvested.

Muca (pictured) was jailed for growing cannabis at a property on Barkly Parade. | WYP / Google Maps

Experts estimated the plants could produce around 2kgs of the drug. The electricity had been bypassed and there was a set up of fans, lights, timers and a carbon filter to help kill the pungent smell of the drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atanasiu, 31, denied living at the property, while 37-year-old Muca was evasive, although he admitted coming to the UK illegally in 2020.

Muca, of Cross Flatts Crescent, Cross Flatts, admitted a charge of production of cannabis.

Atanasiu, of Tempest Road, Hunslet Carr, admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis - that she knew about it but did not benefit financially.

While she has no previous convictions, Muca was given a 14-month sentence, suspended for 12 months for driving offences in September last year. His latest offence put him in breach of that sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both appeared in court via video link, with Muca at HMP Leeds and Atanasiu from HMP New Hall.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said Muca had worked as a painter and decorator but turned to growing cannabis to pay back money he had borrowed.

He said the pair had been in a relationship for more than three years, but he wants to return to Albania “as soon as possible”.

For Atanasiu, Laura Addy said she had come to the UK to flee a violent ex partner and had left her children in Romania with their grandmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having applied for asylum, it was rejected and without a legitimate way to earn money, turned to sex work and rented the Barkly Parade property.

Judge Neil Clark jailed Muca for 15 months, and activated nine months of his suspended sentence, making a total of 24 months.

Atanasiu was jailed for nine months.