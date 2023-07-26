Dakari Brown was sentenced to 69 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court. Photo: Leeds Crown Court

Dakari Brown, 22, of Titanic Mill on Low Westwood Lane in Huddersfield, was jailed for 69 months at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) after pleading guilty to two counts of supplying class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

The court heard that Brown – who had a “significant role” in a county lines drug dealing group based in Huddersfield known as the ‘Mitch Line’ – had been charged with the supply of drugs in Scarborough, but that police examination of numerous phones also linked him to trading around the country in the likes of Leeds, York, Manchester and Huddersfield.

For the prosecution, Maryam Ahmad, said that Brown had nine previous convictions, including two for supplying class A drugs.

In regards to the charges, she said that they took place between February 7 and March 10 this year.

She said that police had been investigating the Mitch Line and acquired the phones of drug users and dealers that were arrested in Scarborough.

The police found that the numbers from the Mitch Line became inactive after arrests were made and new lines were set up for the Scarborough area.

The numbers were investigated by police though and it was found that top up money was purchased at a newsagents in Huddersfield. Examination of the CCTV found that it was Brown who had purchased it.

Brown was arrested at his home address. Ms Ahmad said: “The defendant had seen the (police) approaching and it's believed he discarded items.”

Police found one of the county line drug dealing phones that had been used in Scarborough at the address but no drugs or cash were recovered. Messages on the phone suggested there was “someone above him as he also appears to owe money”.

Brown initially pleaded guilty but subsequently changed his plea in the crown court after a trial date had been set.

Representing Brown, Kara Frith said that he admitted that he would direct others as part of the operation. She said: “He knew what he was involved in but he was not the man at the top of the chain.”

She said that Brown had been involved in crime from a young age, saying: “It’s a sad situation that young teens get involved in a life that is hard to excavate themselves from.”

She said that Brown had been the victim of a knife attack two days after he was last released from prison and that he had been keen to move away from Huddersfield, which is how he found himself going back to drug dealing.

Sentencing Brown, Judge Ray Singh said: “While on license you made a conscious decision to get involved once again with supplying class A drugs.

"It causes untold misery, fuels crime and destroys lives. And why? So individuals like you can make money. It’s something that individuals like you don’t reflect on because this is your third occasion. You knew exactly what you were doing and the risks involved.”