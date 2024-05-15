Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A scaffolder in Leeds has been banned from driving for six months after he was spotted “slumped” behind the wheel of a van.

Damien Armitage, 37, was reported by a neighbour who was concerned that he may have been under the influence of alcohol last month.

At Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (May 14), he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the legal limit.

The court heard that the father-of-eight could lose his part-time job if his licence was taken away – but that did not stop magistrates from imposing the ban.

Prosecuting, Abbey Sample said that on the evening of April 27, police were called to Cottingley Drive following reports of “a male slumped at a vehicle”.

She said: “On attendance, [Armitage] was stood outside the van. Officers asked if he had moved it, and he told them he had just been sat there. He smelled of intoxicants while talking and his eyes were glazed and red.”

A breath sample taken at the scene showed he had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the legal limit.

The court heard that Armitage has 12 previous convictions for 20 offences, including one relating to drink driving in 2021.

Defending, Mr Ali said: “[Armitage] tells me he will lose his job without a driving licence because he is required to have one for work, which takes him up and down the country. He also relies on it to see his children.”