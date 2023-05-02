Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Coroner issues appeal to find families of four people from Leeds and Wakefield who recently died

A coroner’s court is attempting to contact the families of four people, including three from Leeds, who have died recently.

By Nick Frame
Published 2nd May 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield Coroner’s has been unable to make contact with the deceaseds’ relatives.

Ian Pegg, age 67, of Spinneyfield Court in Richmond Hill died on April 19.

John Sheen, aged 66, of Avon Croft, Ossett, and Margaret Davies, aged 88, of Templegate View, Temple Newsam, both died on April 20.

Wakefield Coroner's Court.Wakefield Coroner's Court.
Geoffrey Turner, aged 68, of Shakespeare Court, Burmantofts, died on April 24.

Anyone with information should call 01924 302180.