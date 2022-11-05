Copperfield Grove crash: Police hunt for this man after four-year-old child hit by car in Leeds
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about a serious crash in Leeds.
A four-year-old child was hit by a car on Copperfield Grove, Cross Green, on October 2. The child was seriously injured.
The car involved in the crash was a black Seat Leon and police believe the driver did not stop at the time. The Leeds Roads Policing Unit have now identified the driver of the vehicle and have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
Officers are trying to track down the man pictured, who they think could have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who can help identify the man in the image is asked to contact Leeds RPU by calling 101 or using the online 101 live chat on the website quoting 13220543049.