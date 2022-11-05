A four-year-old child was hit by a car on Copperfield Grove, Cross Green, on October 2. The child was seriously injured.

The car involved in the crash was a black Seat Leon and police believe the driver did not stop at the time. The Leeds Roads Policing Unit have now identified the driver of the vehicle and have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Officers are trying to track down the man pictured, who they think could have information that could help their investigation.

Police are searching for this man after a child was hit by a car in Copperfield Grove, Cross Green (Photo: WYP/Google)