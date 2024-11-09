A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a police chase in Leeds.

The arrest, on Copgrove Road in Roundhay, happened shortly before 2pm yesterday (November 8).

A man was arrested on Copgrove Road, Leeds, on suspicion of drugs offences on November 8. | Google/National World

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The male had been driving a Volkswagen Golf car which had failed to stop for police a few minutes before and been the subject of a pursuit.”

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of Class A drugs.

His car was recovered and enquiries remain ongoing.