Copgrove Road Roundhay: Police chase in Leeds results in man’s arrest on suspicion of drugs offences
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a police chase in Leeds.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The male had been driving a Volkswagen Golf car which had failed to stop for police a few minutes before and been the subject of a pursuit.”
He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of Class A drugs.
His car was recovered and enquiries remain ongoing.