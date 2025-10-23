Convicted Yorkshire fraudster served with a bill of almost £400,000

A convicted fraudster and money launderer has been served with a bill of almost £400,000, following an investigation into his finances.

Shaikh Imran Mahmood has been ordered to repay a total of £381,256.16 after a confiscation order was granted against him at Teesside Crown Court last Friday (October 17).

The order was made following an investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

Mahmood, the director of Bradford-based UK Windows and Doors Ltd, was jailed for six years in September 2023, after he was convicted of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering charges, following an investigation by North Yorkshire Trading Standards.

Between 2018 and 2019, Mahmood and another man were found to have cold-called victims, including vulnerable and elderly people – coercing them to use the services of the business, who then conducted sub-standard building work.

They also carried out criminal practices including misrepresentation of contracts, intimidation and threats.

The46-year-old, who was found to have benefited from more than £2.8m through his offending, has three months to repay the order, or have up to 42 months added to his jail term.

The full amount of his benefit (£2,807,754.04) will remain a lifetime debt.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Hodgeon, YHROCU’s Head of Regional Economic Crime & Regional Cyber Crime, said: “Mahmood benefited financially by using criminal actions to intimidate vulnerable and elderly people.

“The courts have already served judgement upon him for his despicable and illegal business practices. They have now ordered him to repay his ill-gotten gains or face more time behind bars.

“The Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit will pursue offenders using all powers available to them and any funds paid back by Mahmood will be used to compensate those who were victims of his offending.”