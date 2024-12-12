Police in Leeds issue appeal for help tracing convicted sex offender with links to Headingley and Hyde Park
Isaac Moon, also known as Bradley Moon, is wanted on recall to prison and for breach of conditions of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and breach of the Sex Offender Register.
Moon, aged 27, is described as white male, 5ft9 of heavy build with green/blue eyes and light brown short hair.
He also has multiple tattoos on his left arm and a tattoo of a heart on his right hand.
He is known to frequent the Headingley and Hyde Park areas.
Anyone who believes they may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds Public Protection Unit through the online portal or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240409743.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.