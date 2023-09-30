Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Convicted rapist was on the run for a year after leaving his Leeds accommodation

A convicted rapist who left his accommodation in Leeds and went missing was finally arrested more than a year later.
By Nick Frame
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Nicky Ward, who was also deemed a danger to the public in 2005 after committing a violent robbery, had been staying at the probation-run accommodation, Holbeck House on Springwell View in Holbeck, but was kicked out because of his behaviour in January last year.

The 42-year-old must sign the sex offender register for life and inform police of a change of address within three days. But he failed to do so and was at large after the police’s attempts to contact him proved fruitless.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Ward had contacted another resident at Holbeck House in April of last year to ask about borrowing money. The number was passed to police but he would not respond or answer his phone.

Ward was brought back before the court this week having fled his Leeds accommodation. (pic by Lincolnshire Police / National World)Ward was brought back before the court this week having fled his Leeds accommodation. (pic by Lincolnshire Police / National World)
He was eventually arrested on August 30 this year, and said he was living in Sheffield. He admitted breaching the terms of the sex offender register.

Mitigating, Lily Wildman said that during his prison terms and thereafter he had done a “lot of good work” with probation and that his “engagement has been excellent”.

Judge Simon Phillips KC gave Ward a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days.

Ward had been jailed for six years for rape in 2001, and in October 2005 – having been released after serving half of his sentence – he was jailed indeterminately after he tried to hold up an off-licence in Skegness at knifepoint. He was then jailed for 16 weeks in 2017 for absconding from an open prison in Lincolnshire.