Having been placed on the sex offenders register, Liam Palmer must notify police if he receives such documents, and must give at least seven days’ notice if he plans to go abroad. In 2017 he was convicted after a trial of raping a woman in the Bristol area, and received six years’ jail.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds this week, he admitted two counts of failing to comply with the notification requirements of his order.

Prosecutor Mark Thomas said in March, Palmer’s offender manager was notified by UK Border Force that Palmer had travelled to Amsterdam in June of last year from Manchester Airport. He was later told that Palmer had also acquired a new passport.

Palmer is back behind bars because of his deliberate deception.

The 31-year-old was arrested earlier this month, but during his police interview largely gave no comments, although he did admit he was a registered sex offender.

Mitigating, Ian Cook said that Palmer, of Aston View, Bramley, had been released from prison in August 2020 and had been complying with probation.

He said his trip to Amsterdam was not for a holiday, but that his uncle had died in the Netherlands wanted to attend the funeral, but did not want to risk being refused permission if he informed police.

Mr Cook said: “In reality, he hoped he got away with it. There was no sinister attempt. It follows a long period of exemplary compliance and this was something that he had hoped would not rear its head. He now wants to get back to where he was.”

Judge Penelope Belcher told Palmer: “I’m dealing here with serious and deliberate breaches. You thought this was important and therefore you were going to travel. There’s no dispute it was deliberate and I take the view that this is long period of non-compliance.” She jailed him for 12 months.