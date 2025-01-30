Convicted Leeds paedophile sent naked pics of himself over WhatsApp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile with a long history of offending has been jailed after he sent naked photos of himself over WhatsApp.

The app on Daniel Holdsworth’s phone had been deleted by the time police analysed his device, so it could not be ascertained who had received the images.

The 41-year-old claimed he had been speaking with other adults on dating sites and they had requested the photos over WhatsApp.

Judge Simon Batiste told Holdsworth at Leeds Crown Court: “I can’t image that approach would have been a successful one.”

Despite this, it put him in breach of a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) he was given in 2005 for 11 counts of making indecent photos of children.

Holdsworth (inset) sent pictures of himself naked over WhatsApp. | WYP / Getty

Prosecuting the case, Emily Thorbjornsen said as part of his SHPO, officers checked Holdsworth’s phone in April 19, 2023.

They found he had accessed pornoraphic websites while a photo of a child aged between two and four being abused was stored on his phone. He had also searched out rape videos of youngsters.

They found the four videos of him masturbating, two pictures of his erect penis and four pictures of him naked with an erection. Some of those had been sent via WhatsApp.

Holdsworth, formerly of Lady Pit Lane, Beeston, admitted two counts of breach of a SHPO and one of making an indecent image.

He has more than 12 breaches of the SHPO dating between 2006 and 2024, and three breaches of the sex offender register.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Risley, the court heard he had been recalled to prison and would not be eligible for parole until later in the year.

Mitigating, Olivia Fraser said he had entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity but conceded there was “little to be said” on Holdworth’s behalf.

She said he maintains he had been communicating with women over 25 on WhatsApp. But she added: “He knows it can only be immediate custody.”

Judge Batiste told him he has a “long history of breaches” and added: “It’s clear you entirely ignore or take risks with the orders that are made.

“You are still someone who is seeking pornography relating to young people.”

He jailed Holdsworth for 20 months.