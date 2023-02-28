David Sawford, 56, of Roundhay Place, was issued with a suspended six month sentence for three counts of possessing indecent images of a child at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that Sawford had been sentenced in 2021 for the possession of 72 indecent images that had been found on his mobile phone. For the prosecution, Heather Gilmore said that Sawford “has not searched for or downloaded” illegal images since he was sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on May 12, 2021, Ms Gilmore said Sawford “inadvertently caused all of his data to be downloaded automatically” while setting up a Google profile on a new device, which included the illegal images he’d previously been sentenced for.

David Sawford was sentenced for possession of indecent images of children at Leeds Crown Court

Despite it being one of his requirements as part of a previous sexual harm prevention order, Sawford didn’t tell police about his new phone as he “knew they would find the images”. In interview he told police he thought the images were “the same he had been prosecuted for before”.

Sawford is serving an indefinite sexual harm prevention order after being jailed for 30 months at Preston Crown Court in 2010 for sexual activity with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing Sawford, who is serving an indefinite sexual harm prevention order for sexual activity with a child, His Honour Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “These images were on your phone. There’s an element of fault because you were cagey about your electronic devices.”