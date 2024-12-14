Convicted Leeds paedophile gave kids rides on his electric bike had changed name to conceal sick past
Pervert Paul Jones was handed a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in 2018 banning him having any contact with children because of his worrying behaviour.
But having moved to Leeds, the 43-year-old changed his name and befriended children as young as five in the area in order to conceal his sordid past, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.
Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted a breach of the SHPO.
He was jailed for two years. Judge Christopher Batty told him: “The SHPO could have not been clearer. You are prohibited from having any contact by any means with any child under 16.”
He added: “It was a serious deliberate breach given your sexual attraction to children.”
The court heard that he came to the attention of police in August this year when a delivery driver made a complaint that he had been assaulted by Jones. The case was dropped, but they discovered that Jones was subject to the SHPO, imposed in January 2018.
The SHPO was in place because he had been taking local children swimming. He has 37 previous offences to his name - with six sexual offences including an indecent assault on a boy in 2001.
Officers went to his Leeds address earlier this year. One witness said that Jones had been playing with children in the area and had given them rides on his bike.
Mitigating, Fatima Laher said Jones had admitted the breach at the earliest opportunity and was ashamed and remorseful for his actions.
She said Jones claimed he was not aware of the conditions of the SHPO - but Judge Batty interjected.
He said: “He knew full well what it was about. I’m absolutely satisfied that this was the beginning of grooming behaviour on his part.”
Jones also claimed that he had changed his name due to bankruptcy reasons after running a cafe in Manchester.