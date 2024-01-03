Convicted Leeds arsonist freed from jail beat up girlfriend and knocked out her tooth when she dumped him

A convicted arsonist released from jail on licence attacked his girlfriend when she tried to end their relationship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The frenzied assault resulted in the woman having a tooth knocked “clean out” by Georgie Greechan, Leeds Crown Court was told. The 27-year-old had been in a three-and-a-half-year relationship with the woman and they have a child together.

Prosecutor Ella Embleton said that on October 4 last year, she told him it was over because of a change in his behaviour. At around 8.30 the next morning they had been at her home in Armley when she asked him to leave. He refused, and when she walked out he grabbed her and dragged her back into the living room where he started punching her to the head and face, knocking out her tooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then climbed on top of her and put both hands around her neck, strangling her to the point that she couldn’t breathe. She eventually escaped upstairs and later called the police. But Greechan continued to bombard her with text messages and calls for the next two days. He was eventually arrested on November 2. He later admitted a charge of ABH and intentional strangulation.

Greechan attacked his partner when she tried to end their relationship. (pics by WYP / National World)

The court heard Greechan, of Barden Terrace, Armley, has eight previous convictions for 10 offences, including two for violence. In 2021 he was jailed for 42 months for torching cars at a compound in Armley. He, along with others, poured an accelerant over the vehicles before lighting them. He caused £41,000 worth of damage.

Following his arrest for the attack on his girlfriend, he was recalled on licence and will not be eligible for release until January next year.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said: “He has expressed his remorse for the way he behaved on that particular day. She [the victim] has made it clear it was an isolated incident and not a continuing pattern of behaviour. He recognises that his state of awareness on the day was not what it should have been.”