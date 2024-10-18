Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An addict who controlled his partner’s finances would sometimes spend her entire wages on cocaine and cannabis.

Daniel Barker would steal money from the woman, make withdrawals without her permission and on nights out insisted he have possession of her bank card.

The 34-year-old would accuse her of cheating, would “make it clear” that he did not want her seeing her friends and later bombarded her with calls from prison. He denied a charge of coercive control but was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week, appearing in court from HMP Leeds where he is currently serving a sentence for robbery.

Barker was found guilty after a trial of controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship, and was jailed. (pics by National World) | National World

Prosecutor Deborah Smithies said the couple had started their relationship in 2022 but the victim started to notice changes in his behaviour after a year, becoming aggressive and controlling.

Using drugs, he would “badger” her for money, and on some months would confiscate her entire pay cheque. She tried to hide her any cash in socks but he would go looking. It was estimated that during a two or three-month period he withdrew £1,850, and stole up to £700 in cash from her.

She finally ended the the relationship in September last year but she had to call the police when he turned up and refused to leave, confiscating her keys.

Having breached an order and sent into custody, he phoned her up to 20 times, repeatedly apologising. When she moved to a flat in Wakefield, he would attend and press the intercom, telling her: “Guess who lives in Wakefield now?”

Barker rang her five times and told her he had a new girlfriend and threatened violence, saying he was going to get someone to “jump her”.

Barker, of no fixed address, has 13 previous convictions for 20 offences, including a domestic-related harassment from 2020 and the robbery, which postdates the coercive control conviction. He is not due for release until April of next year on the robbery offence.

Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond was limited in his submissions, acknowledging that Barker continues to deny any wrongdoing. He did say that Barker understood had to be sentenced after the conviction.

The judge, Recorder Edward Legard told him: “The bedrock of any relationship is mutual respect and trust. Those in relationships must be able to feel safe and secure in a domestic environment and implicitly trust their partner and not suffer abuse, be that financial or physical, at their hands.

“Those who betray that trust must expect to be severely punished.”

He jailed Barker for 10 months, and gave him a five-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex partner.