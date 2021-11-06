Billy Barker-Holden, 23, moved into the home of his partner, where he would become argumentative and aggressive when he could not source cannabis.

On different occasions the offender threw a drink in the victim’s face, threw a full bottle of coca cola to her stomach, prevented her from leaving the house, held her by her neck and did not allow her to attend A&E when she began bleeding despite knowing that she was pregnant.

Barker-Holden pleaded guilty to one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour.

He was jailed for two years at Leeds Crown Court on September 8 this year.

The case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme by the Solicitor General on November 5.

The court found the sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to three years.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal, the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk MP, said: “This is not the first time Barker-Holden has been violent towards a partner, and it is paramount that the sentence reflects the crime.

"Domestic violence will not be tolerated and I hope that today’s outcome brings the victim some comfort.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported in September how Barker-Holden subjected the victim to months of violence and controlling behaviour at her home in Leeds.

Caroline Abrahams, prosecuting, said Barker-Holden began a relationship with the woman in October last year.

Ms Abrahams said the relationship was initially a happy one until he moved into her home in February.

She said: “Over a period of five months he subjected her to multiple methods of controlling and aggressive behaviour.

“This included controlling what clothing she wore and he prevented her from wearing makeup.

“He made her leave her phone downstairs whenever she went upstairs.”

On May 20 the defendant threw a drink in her face after she accused him of cheating on her.

He then told her: “I wanted to glass you but I stopped. I don’t want to go to prison again."

During another argument over text messages, Barker-Holden locked the front door and told her she could not leave, then punched a hole in the wall.

He then grabbed her by the neck so hard that she could not breathe.

The defendant apologised to his partner and promised to get help for anger management.

But he continued to be violent towards the victim after she discovered, on May 27, that she was eight weeks pregnant.

He attacked her on June 13 after becoming jealous when she mentioned the name of an ex partner.

The court heard he threw a full large bottle of Coca-Cola at her stomach.

She suffered bruising to her arm as she blocked it from hitting her stomach area.

In another attack the following day, Barker-Holden grabbed the victim by the throat, strangled her and held her down on the sofa.

He punched her in the eye and on the nose with a clenched fist, causing swelling and bruising.

She tried to pacify her partner but he said: “I will cut you up, you have done it now.”

Barker-Holden went to the kitchen and returned with a knife.

He pushed her back down onto the sofa and threatened her with the weapon.

She began bleeding during the incident and feared for the safety of her unborn baby.

She had to go to hospital after the incident.

A further attack took place on June 23 after he argued with the woman about her not giving him money to buy cannabis.

He grabbed her by the throat and shouted: "Die, die, die."

He strangled her so she could not breathe then crushed her against a wall in the hallway.

Ms Abrahams said the woman heard a cracking sound and felt pain in her shoulder.

Barker-Holden took a nine-inch knife from the kitchen and said to her: "I'm going to give you a Chelsea smile. If I can't have you, no one can."

The victim went to hospital after the attack and was diagnosed as having a fractured collar bone.

Barker-Holden, of East Park Street, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship.

He has previous convictions for violence against former partners.

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said Barker-Holden pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had been in custody since his arrest.

He added: "He is ashamed of his actions. He alone was at fault and no blame lies with the complainant."