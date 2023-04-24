Ahtishan Zahid, 27, had his jail time at HMP Wealstun near Wetherby extended by a further eight months today (Monday) after pleading guilty to one count of breaching a restraining order at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard that Zahid and his partner split in April 2020 when he was convicted of battery. He was also issued with a two year restraining order but was convicted three times of breaching the order in the following months.

He was sent to prison for 32 months for stalking on November 17, 2021, and issued with an indefinite restraining order against the woman.

On November 27, Zahid called his former partner’s mother from prison and told her that he was a member of West Yorkshire Police. He asked to speak to his former partner and when he was passed the phone he said: “It’s me. How’s my son?”

The woman immediately ended the call but Zahid phoned again and when the mother answered he requested to see his children and said: “Nobody gives a f**k about your daughter.”

He went on to call his former partner a “lying b***h” and a “prostitute”.

The police were informed and Zahid was arrested and charged for the breach. He pleaded guilty at magistrates court.

Representing Zahid, Nicholas Leadbeater argued that his client “hardly overstepped the mark” in his comments before adding that he “apologises unreservedly to the court”. Mr Leadbeater said: “Back in 2021 he was in a very bad place. He was not thinking straight.”

He added that Zahid was “estranged” from his children and that he is “not recognised on the birth certificate as the father”. He said: “These thoughts were eating away at him and as a consequence he made some really bad decisions.”Mr Leadbeater said that since the incident Zahid has had “no inclination to make contact” and he “accepts that the relationship is over”.

