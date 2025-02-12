Conman pretended to be Greggs manager to fleece £710k from Leeds City Council

A fraudster pretended to be a property manager for fast-food firm Greggs and steal £710,000 from Leeds City Council.

Aftab Baig attempted to claim Covid loans - set up to help out businesses during lockdown - by pretending to be the property manager of Greggs for 32 branches and arranging for money to be deposited into his account.

Ther 47-year-old, of Paisley Road, Glasgow, did this at the height of the pandemic while small businesses struggled to stay afloat.

The money came from the Small Business Grant Fund, one of several schemes set up by the Government to help small businesses with business rates relief.

Baig, who had no links to Greggs and was not employed by them, used the details to apply for rates relief to the tune of £710,000 which was paid into a bank account associated with his catering business.

Baig (inset) fleeced £710,000 from Leeds City Council claiming to be a property manager for Greggs. | National World / CPS

In May 2020, with the council having realised the claims were fraudulent, action was taken which resulted in the account being frozen. While most of the money was later returned to the council, more than £90,000 was left outstanding.

The investigation was led by the National Investigation Service (NATIS) and Baig was arrested in Glasgow, where he lives, in July 2020 by Police Scotland officers.

At Baig’s home, £16,000 in cash was found, as well as forged remittance slips which officers believed that he was planning to use to try and persuade the bank to return the frozen money.

Baig was found guilty of three counts of fraud today at Leeds Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on March 31.

Kelly Ward from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Baig took advantage of the difficult circumstances of the pandemic in 2020 to defraud the council out of taxpayers’ money.

“Those who cheat the public purse are stealing funds which should rightly go towards services and the community, or in this case towards supporting small businesses through an extremely challenging time.

“We will not hesitate to work together with investigators such as NATIS to bring offenders like Baig to justice.

“We will also be starting proceedings to recover any assets resulting from this criminality.”