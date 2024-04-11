Ellie Oxley: Leeds mum and three children reported missing from Middleton as concerns raised for their welfare

A mother and her three children have been reported missing from Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
West Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for help finding Ellie Oxley, who is 29 and from the Middleton area.

She is believed to be with her two sons and daughter, who are aged eight, seven and two respectively.  

Ellie is described as about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

Ellie Oxley and her three children have been reported missing from the Middleton area of Leeds

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ellie as there are concerns for her welfare and that of her children.

If you can assist with this appeal then please contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.  

The log reference is 0783 of 9 April.

