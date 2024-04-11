Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for help finding Ellie Oxley, who is 29 and from the Middleton area.

She is believed to be with her two sons and daughter, who are aged eight, seven and two respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie is described as about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

Ellie Oxley and her three children have been reported missing from the Middleton area of Leeds

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ellie as there are concerns for her welfare and that of her children.

If you can assist with this appeal then please contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.