Concern for missing 13-year-old girl from Belle Isle in Leeds

Summer Ramsden, 13, is missing from her home in from Belle Isle.

She is described as medium build, 5ft4, and has straight long brown hair.

Summer was last seen wearing a grey jacket fur lined hood, grey hooded top, black leggings, small handbag.

The schoolgirl frequents Leeds city centre and has links to Wakefield, police said.