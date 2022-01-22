Concern for missing 13-year-old girl from Belle Isle in Leeds

Police are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 6:00 pm

Summer Ramsden, 13, is missing from her home in from Belle Isle.

She is described as medium build, 5ft4, and has straight long brown hair.

Summer was last seen wearing a grey jacket fur lined hood, grey hooded top, black leggings, small handbag.

The schoolgirl frequents Leeds city centre and has links to Wakefield, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 934 21/01.