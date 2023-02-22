Alga Lutondo, aged 31, of Berkeley Crescent, Harehills, has been charged with the murder of Daneiko Ferguson, aged 27, who was pronounced dead at hospital after being found with stab wounds in Compton Road, Harehills, shortly after 3am on Wednesday, February 15.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Two men, aged 28 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 33-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have been released on bail.