Police were called to Compton Road, Harehills, shortly after 3.30pm yesterday (Monday). Paramedics were treating an injured man, following reports of two men fighting in the street.

The 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head. He is continuing to receive treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent in relation to the incident. He remains in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating the incident.

Compton Road, Harehills, where the fight took place (Photo: Google)