Companies accept blame for the deaths of Ilkley man and his work partner

Two companies have admitted blame for the death of two workers, including a man from Ilkley.

Collins Site Services Ltd and Space Productiv Ltd have taken responsibility for the tragedy in 2020 which killed 43-year-old Daron Pickstock and 58-year-old Lee Horton.

The firms were prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and representatives appeared at Leeds Crown Court recently where they admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 .

A sentencing hearing will take place on February 10 before which the companies have a chance to enter a basis of plea - give reasons and explanations behind their failures.

Lee Horton (pictured) died at work in 2020.

Collins Site Services Ltd is based in Chorley in Lancashire, with Space Productive Ltd based in Bingley.

Mr Horton, from Ilkley, and Mr Pickstock, from Lancashire, both died after the incident at Unit 8 at Castlefield Industrial Estate, Bingley, on October 29, 2020.

It is understood the pair were working together at the time.

Mr Pickstock died at the scene while Mr Horton died the following day in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Inquests into the men’s deaths were opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court in November 2020. The HSE concluded its investigations last year before launching legal proceedings against the two firms.

Reports at the time of his death said Mr Horton was a popular member of Ilkley Cycling Club.

An accountancy and finance graduate, he also had an MBA from Bradford University and was also a keen skier, mountaineer and scuba diver.