Commercial Street: Buses in Leeds diverting following reports of a fire in Morley town centre

First Bus are reporting that services 46, 47 and 52 are diverting away from the scene.

Commercial Street is located a short walk away from Morley Town Hall.

First Bus tweeted: "Due to reports of a fire on Commercial Street, Morley our 52 services are diverting towards Morley via Morley Town Hall, Wellington Street, Queensway, Corporation Street, Fountain Street and normal route. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

They followed this up with a further tweet confirming services are also diverting away from the adjoining Albion Street.

"Due to an ongoing incident at Albion Street, Morley our 46/47 services towards Leeds are diverting via Wellington Street/ Queensway/ Corporation Street and Fountain Street." it read.