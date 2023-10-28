Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Coldcotes Circus Leeds: Man reported with hammer in Morrisons Daily as police launch robbery investigation

An investigation has been launched after a man with a hammer was reported to have entered a Leeds shop before leaving with cash.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST
Police said the incident, at a Morrisons Daily store in Coldcotes Circus, happened at around 7.30am this morning (October 28).

Officers were told that a man had entered the store before taking cash and leaving on foot.

No injuries were reported and Leeds District CID is investigating.

A robbery investigation has been launched after a man with a hammer was reported to have entered the Morrisons Daily store, in Coldcotes Circus, Leeds, on October 28. Photo: Google.A robbery investigation has been launched after a man with a hammer was reported to have entered the Morrisons Daily store, in Coldcotes Circus, Leeds, on October 28. Photo: Google.
Those with information that may assist should call 101 or make a report using the force’s live chat facility. The crime reference is 13230598741.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.