Coldcotes Circus Leeds: Man reported with hammer in Morrisons Daily as police launch robbery investigation
An investigation has been launched after a man with a hammer was reported to have entered a Leeds shop before leaving with cash.
Police said the incident, at a Morrisons Daily store in Coldcotes Circus, happened at around 7.30am this morning (October 28).
Officers were told that a man had entered the store before taking cash and leaving on foot.
No injuries were reported and Leeds District CID is investigating.
Those with information that may assist should call 101 or make a report using the force’s live chat facility. The crime reference is 13230598741.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.