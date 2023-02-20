Officers had been looking for the black Seat Leon after it was involved in a serious collision days before, and switched on their blue lights when they spotted it on Harehills Avenue on October 30 last year.

Mohamed Khalid Malik pulled over, and the as one officer got out, he then accelerated away running a first red light onto Roundhay Road. He then ran another and narrowly a person crossing the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reaching speeds up to 54mph he took the police on chase along Markham Avenue, Shepherds Place and Pasture Road. He eventually lost control of the car, hit a kerb and collided with an Audi heading in the opposite direction. He then reversed, hitting the pursuing police car.

Malik hit 54mph in built-up areas around Harehills, the court heard.

Officers got out and ordered him to switch the engine, prosecutor Ella Embleton told Leeds Crown Court. Once under arrest, 47-year-old Malik apologised to officers, but then gave a no-comment interview.

He has 29 previous convictions for 64 offences, including two for dangerous driving in 1999 and 2003. He was convicted of driving while banned in 2016. He remains banned from driving until at least April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malik, of Hill Top Mount, Chapeltown, admitted dangerous driving, and two counts of being over the limit for drugs. The court heard there was no suggestion was involved in the Seat Leon accident days prior to the chase.

Mitigating on his behalf, James Holding said: “He knows he should not have been driving, he knew he had drugs in his system and panicked and drove off.

"It was a very poor course of driving but nowhere near the worst you will have seen. He was driving around in squares with no hope of getting away from police. He is genuinely remorseful for his actions.”

Judge Robin Mairs jailed Malik for 16 months and banned him from driving for four years, pointing to his previous offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad