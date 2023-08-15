A cocaine-using thug beat his disabled partner almost unconscious and then threatened to kill her if their children called police.

Vicious Adam Wray carried out the brutal blood-soaked attack a their Otley home as the youngsters watched in horror.

The 31-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, and admitted a charge of Section 18 GBH with intent. He was jailed for three years and nine months.

Prosecutor Ian Cook said Wray and the victim had been in the living room of their Mill Way home on the morning of May 12 with the three children, when an argument broke out over the woman’s suspicions that Wray was dealing drugs.

Adam Wray was jailed for the horrific assault on his partner. (pic by WYP)

He punched her to the temple, and then stamped on her hand. He then threw her against the wall as the children remonstrated, before making the threat if they called the police.

He bit her upper arm, grabbed her by the throat and punched her with his other fist. Wray then picked up an object, thought to be a metal statue of a dog, and struck her with it. Swearing at her he told her “shut up” and spat at her.

When the emergency services were called, Wray fled and the victim was found to be in a semi-conscious state. She suffered a broken nose, two black eyes and wounds which needed treatment in hospital. The court heard that the woman has an existing blood condition.

Wray has no previous convictions but a caution for possessing cocaine from more than a decade ago. Mitigating, Lydia Pearce said Wray was keen to “make amends” and “rebuild” his relationship with the children.

She said: “He is a hard worker and not somebody who has troubled the courts before. It was an isolated incident, an outburst of anger due to his own use of cocaine at the time.

"He has had time to reflect on his actions and wants to improve himself.”

Jailing him, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told him: “This cocaine habit seems to be long-standing one. She (the victim) is somewhat disabled and it was a cocaine-fuelled attack on her.