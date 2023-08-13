Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Cocaine found stashed in a baby's cot during targeted Leeds police raids

Cocaine was uncovered in the baby’s cot of a Leeds dealer when officers raided homes in the city.
By Nick Frame
Published 13th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Raheem Rabbani was targeted by police and caught with more than £4,000 worth of cocaine and heroin and around £14,000 in cash following a series of busts.

They initially arrested the 27-year-old on November 11 last year on an unrelated matter and a property at Garnet Road in Beeston was searched, prosecutor Jade Edwards told Leeds Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They found £10,000 in cash, 50 wraps of cocaine worth £500 and white rocks, suspected to be cocaine, in the cot. They also found a knife, a stab vest, scales and a dealer list.

Rabbani was the target of several police raids. (pic by WYP / National World)Rabbani was the target of several police raids. (pic by WYP / National World)
Rabbani was the target of several police raids. (pic by WYP / National World)

The on March 1 this year, police stopped him and he was found to have £2,500 on him and a small bag of cannabis. Four weeks later the police targeted a second address at Glensdale Grove, Richmond Hill. He was with his partner and 18-month-old child, and in the property found 51 wraps of heron worth £510, one wrap of cocaine and 15 grsmmes of uncut cocaine, worth between £600 and £1,500.

They also seized burner phones, scales, dealer bags and dealer lists. They also found further drugs at the Garnet Road address, along with ammonia, which is used as a cutting agent for drugs.

Rabbani, of Greentop, New Crofton, Wakefield, admitted three counts of dealing in Class A drugs, three of possessing criminal property, and three counts of possessing cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has 17 previous convictions for 32 offences, including a robbery he committed using a fake gun for which he was given a suspended sentence.

Mitigating, Jessica Strange said Rabbani has ADHD and “acts in a way in which others might feel is immature”. She said he had smoked cannabis since he was 13 and had a “rocky” family background with his father spending time in prison.

She said: “He is sorry for his actions, it’s the end of the road for him and it’s the final opportunity to break away from his offending.”

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told him: “You have a bad criminal record, and have no doubt that all the money found were proceeds from your drug dealing.”

He jailed him for five years and seven months.