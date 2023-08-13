Cocaine found stashed in a baby's cot during targeted Leeds police raids

Cocaine was uncovered in the baby’s cot of a Leeds dealer when officers raided homes in the city.

Raheem Rabbani was targeted by police and caught with more than £4,000 worth of cocaine and heroin and around £14,000 in cash following a series of busts.

They initially arrested the 27-year-old on November 11 last year on an unrelated matter and a property at Garnet Road in Beeston was searched, prosecutor Jade Edwards told Leeds Crown Court.

They found £10,000 in cash, 50 wraps of cocaine worth £500 and white rocks, suspected to be cocaine, in the cot. They also found a knife, a stab vest, scales and a dealer list.

Rabbani was the target of several police raids. (pic by WYP / National World)

The on March 1 this year, police stopped him and he was found to have £2,500 on him and a small bag of cannabis. Four weeks later the police targeted a second address at Glensdale Grove, Richmond Hill. He was with his partner and 18-month-old child, and in the property found 51 wraps of heron worth £510, one wrap of cocaine and 15 grsmmes of uncut cocaine, worth between £600 and £1,500.

They also seized burner phones, scales, dealer bags and dealer lists. They also found further drugs at the Garnet Road address, along with ammonia, which is used as a cutting agent for drugs.

Rabbani, of Greentop, New Crofton, Wakefield, admitted three counts of dealing in Class A drugs, three of possessing criminal property, and three counts of possessing cannabis.

He has 17 previous convictions for 32 offences, including a robbery he committed using a fake gun for which he was given a suspended sentence.

Mitigating, Jessica Strange said Rabbani has ADHD and “acts in a way in which others might feel is immature”. She said he had smoked cannabis since he was 13 and had a “rocky” family background with his father spending time in prison.

She said: “He is sorry for his actions, it’s the end of the road for him and it’s the final opportunity to break away from his offending.”

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told him: “You have a bad criminal record, and have no doubt that all the money found were proceeds from your drug dealing.”