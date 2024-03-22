Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 10.36am today (Friday), police were called to the Co-Op in Swarcliffe Avenue in Swarcliffe to assist a colleague with arresting a male.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "An officer received injuries in attempting to detain the male, who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and other matters and taken into custody.

A large police scene was spotted at the Co-operative store in Swarcliffe on Friday morning

"A knife was also recovered from the scene.

"The officer attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not believed to be serious.