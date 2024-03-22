Co-Operative Swarcliffe: Police officer allegedly assaulted and knife found during incident at store in Leeds
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer at a Co-Op store in Leeds during an incident where a knife was recovered.
At 10.36am today (Friday), police were called to the Co-Op in Swarcliffe Avenue in Swarcliffe to assist a colleague with arresting a male.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "An officer received injuries in attempting to detain the male, who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and other matters and taken into custody.
"A knife was also recovered from the scene.
"The officer attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not believed to be serious.
"Enquiries are continuing."