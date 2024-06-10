Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds supermarket was robbed three times in just two weeks, a court has heard.

One staff member at the Co-op on Oakwood Lane said she had to have time off work and has suffered sleepless nights as a result of the raids.

In an incident on March 5, serial offender Michael Sayers entered the store demanding cash. But he was caught on CCTV and arrested two days later.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the Co-op on Oakwood Lane was robbed three times in the space of two weeks. Photo: Google.

The 43-year-old admitted a charge of robbery and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (June 7).

Prosecuting, Oliver Norman said: “The defendant showed the cashier what appeared to be the handle of a knife in a sheath and told her to give him all the money in the till.

“A victim impact statement explained there had been three robberies at the supermarket in two weeks.”

The court heard that Sayers, of no fixed address, has been a repeated offender for most of his adult life. The last birthday he spent outside of prison was his 18th, 25 years ago.

For the defence, Harry Crowson said: “It was a desperate act to commit a robbery of this kind without even wearing a face covering.

“He is a man at risk of being institutionalised to the point at which he’s never going to get out and start what could have been his life.”

The judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, said: “You gestured in a way to make the cashier believe you had a knife and told her that you would come and get the money yourself. You tried to walk behind the counter, but to avoid doing that the cashier took out £200 and closed the till.

“The cashier described being very scared about what happened and said it has had a massive effect on her. She has taken time off work and avoids working nights. Her sleep has been affected.”