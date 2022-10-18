News you can trust since 1890
Clayton Court incident: Police negotiators drafted in after concerns for man on balcony of high rise Leeds flats

Trained police negotiators were called in after concerns for the welfare of a man who went onto the balcony of a high-rise block of flats in Leeds today.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 11:00am

West Yorkshire Police says officers attended an address at Clayton Court in West Park at 4.31am today (October 18) to carry out arrest enquiries in relation to a domestic incident at another address the previous evening.

The suspect refused to leave the flat and went onto the balcony, creating concerns for his welfare.

A force spokesman said: “Officers, including trained negotiators, engaged with the man and he was arrested shortly before 8am and the incident safely concluded.”

