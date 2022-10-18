Clayton Court incident: Police negotiators drafted in after concerns for man on balcony of high rise Leeds flats
Trained police negotiators were called in after concerns for the welfare of a man who went onto the balcony of a high-rise block of flats in Leeds today.
West Yorkshire Police says officers attended an address at Clayton Court in West Park at 4.31am today (October 18) to carry out arrest enquiries in relation to a domestic incident at another address the previous evening.
The suspect refused to leave the flat and went onto the balcony, creating concerns for his welfare.
A force spokesman said: “Officers, including trained negotiators, engaged with the man and he was arrested shortly before 8am and the incident safely concluded.”