A thug paced up and down outside his ex’s home while wielding a claw hammer after he he posted online that he was going to “cut her into little pieces and feed her to the pigs”.

The man from Leeds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had posted multiple messages cross Facebook saying he wanted to “kill her” - taken to mean his former partner after she went to the police to report she had been raped by him.

The 38-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court for sentencing, having already admitted charges of intimidating a witness and possession of an offensive weapon. But the case had to be adjourned for a medical assessment.

Prosecutor Andrew Petterson had already opened the case at that point, telling the court that the defendant and the woman had initially been friends but had “become romantic” over the summer.

She later went to the police to report a rape and he was arrested in July.

He was questioned and released with conditions not to contact the woman, but he then began posting the messages online for anyone to see.

He said that he “wanted to kill her” and said he wanted to “cut her into little pieces and feed her to the pigs”.

He added: “If the police do not sort it out, I will deal with it my way.”

He also said he was “considering buying guns”.

On July 25, he went to the woman’s address where she was home with her adult son. The son told him to leave, but he refused.

It was reported that he was smirking while “pacing up and down” in the front garden.

The police were called and arrested him at the scene. During his police interview he admitted posting the Facebook messages, but claimed he was referencing a film.

Mr Petterson said the woman did not pursue the rape allegation.

However, she said the incident with the hammer left her scared and she was “always looking over her shoulder”.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister Nathan Davis, after the judge, Recorder Bryan Cox, halted proceedings and said a medical assessment was required.

He adjourned the case until November 20. The defendant, who is being held at HMP Leeds, was remanded back into custody.