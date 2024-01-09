A hooded thug tried to attack a man leaving a Leeds Jobcentre with a claw hammer, ordering he hand over his car keys.

High on cocaine and alcohol, Kyle Johnson approached the man and made the demand before he swung the weapon at the stunned victim, narrowly missing him but striking a car window. He then fled, shouting threats that he would kill the man. The incident happened after the man had left the centre on North Parkway in Seacroft shortly after 10am on November 7 last year.

Johnson, 34, was later arrested and identified in an ID parade by the victim, prosecutor Jessica Lister told Leeds Crown Court.

He was also picked out by a workman who had witnessed Johnson crash a stolen car in Seacroft the day before. He had mounted kerb, struck a telephone pole base and smashed into a Tarmac roller. He struck it with such forced it tipped the 800kg machine onto its side.

Kyle Johnson tried to attack a man with a claw hammer after the victim left the Jobcentre in Seacroft. (library pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Johnson got out, told the man he was not insured before leaving the scene. He caused £11,000 worth of damage, including to the pavement and damaging the roller beyond repair.

Following his arrest, he gave no comments to the police during his interview.

Johnson, of Hudson Cloe, Wetherby, later admitted attempted robbery, driving dangerously, driving while banned, and possession of a class C drug – pregabalin – which he had on him when he was arrested.

He has 31 previous convictions for 85 offences, including multiple driving charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop, drink driving and aggravated vehicle taking. He was jailed in 2021 for attempted robbery.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. Little mitigation was provided by his barrister Craig Sutcliffe, who said mercifully the victim of the attempted robbery did not suffer any great physical or psychological harm. He also said the crash was not as a result of a lengthy spell of bad driving.