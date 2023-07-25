Clarion has applied for retrospective planning permission for the fence, which it says is needed following constant anti-social behaviour at its office, on Harefield West in Halton Moor.

A planning statement submitted to the city council on its behalf said that over the last two years there had been “multiple instances of damage to CCTV cameras, roof tiles and security shutters”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “The building has also been subject to graffiti and there has been evidence of drug misuse within the front porch area. The applicant has, as a result, been required to spend a significant amount of money undertaking the necessary repairs and to employ the necessary security personnel.”

The housing association office in east Leeds.

In what appears to be an explanation of why planning permission had not been sought beforehand, the statement said the fence “was installed as a matter of urgency” following this “sustained period of vandalism”.

The applicants went on to claim that the structure is “entirely appropriate”, respects “the character and appearance of the area” and does not affect the neighbouring homes on Harefield West.

One of the UK’s biggest landlords of social housing, Clarion says it has more than 350,000 properties across the country, include some in Killingbeck and Halton Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad