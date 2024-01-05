A man has been jailed for a burglary which led to people being evacuated from their homes.

Kyle Butters was jailed at Bradford Crown Court today (Friday, January 5), after he pleaded guilty to his involvement in the offence on April 12 last year.

The offence saw thieves cut through a cable at City Exchange which damaged the building’s power supply to the extent that the fire service issued a prohibition notice requiring the immediate evacuation of up to 200 residents from the apartment block.

An investigation by the Bradford District Crime Team found that footage of the offence taking place had been shared on social media.