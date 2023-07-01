McKenzie Robinson was one of three males who took a VW campervan and a Citroen Cactus from the driveway of the house on North Park Grove in Roundhay.

In his defence, his barrister told Leeds Crown Court that the 22-year-old’s involvement was because he had no stable accommodation or employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Judge Ray Singh snapped at Robinson: “You say you do this because you have not got a job. Well, get out there and get a job. You choose to live a life of crime, stealing from people who are working.”

Robinson helped steal the cars from North Park Grove in Roundhay.

Prosecutor Philip Standfast said the homeowner had been preparing for bed at around 10.30pm on November 13 last year, when he noticed the backdoor was wide open, and the cars had been stolen from outside.

He reviewed his CCTV and saw three males outside his property, while a neighbour’s camera caught the three looking in other vehicles on the street.

The Citroen Cactus was spotted by alerted police officers just after midnight and was being driven dangerously. They later found the vehicles abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson, of Oak Tree Grange, Leeds, was stopped nearby and his clothes matched those on the CCTV. He gave a no-comment interview to police. He has previous convictions for possessing offensive weapons, affray, battery and criminal damage.

He admitted burglary and the theft of two vehicles for his latest offending, but had maintained his innocence until very late in the proceedings.

Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond said his time spent in custody on remand had provided a “short, sharp shock”, adding: “It’s been an experience he has found distinctly unpleasant.”

Judge Singh handed him 24 months’ jail, but said he was “just minded” to suspended it for two years, and said: “I'm sticking my neck out for you and if you make me look stupid, I will punish you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It must have been planned, there was three of you and you were looking in other vehicles. Whoever went in the house or who was look-out, it makes no difference, you were all in it together. You said it was not you, and it was complete nonsense.”