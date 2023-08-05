Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Cigarette argument in Wakefield flat led to woman being slammed into a TV and a permanent facial scar

A thug who pushed his partner into a TV over an argument about a cigarette left her with a permanent scar to her face.
By Nick Frame
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST

Joshua Whiteley launched at the woman after she saw him help himself to tobacco from her handbag, Leeds Crown Court heard. Prosecutor Caroline Abraham said the pair had known each other for six years and the victim described the relationship as “volatile”.

Whiteley had returned to their flat on Dale Street in Ossett on the afternoon of April 4, 2021. During the argument that ensued she admitted swearing at Whiteley before knocking the cigarette from his hand.

He then pushed her with force and she fell onto a broken TV in the corner of the room, cutting her chin. He was arrested two weeks later and denied any argument had taken place, and that he had slipped and caused her to fall into the TV.

Whiteley attacked the woman in the flat they shared. (library pics by National World)Whiteley attacked the woman in the flat they shared. (library pics by National World)
The 31-year-old, of Dale Street, Ossett, continued to deny the attack but on the day his trial was due to start, he changed his plea to guilty of causing Section 20 wounding.

He has 16 previous convictions for 30 offences, including battery and common assault but which date back to when he was a teenager.

Mitigating on his behalf, Michael Greenhalgh said Whiteley admitted he needed “rehabilitation work” but said he had kept out of trouble since 2021. He said: “He works very hard and has devoted himself to his work and his hobby as a pigeon fancier.

"It sounds like there were some issues that came to head and frankly, they are both out of this relationship.”

The judge, Recorder Tahir Khan told Whiteley: “I make it clear that had you had a trial and had been convicted I would have been sending you to prison but you had the good sense to plead guilty.

"The pre-sentence report indicates that you seem to be back on track with your life. You have employment and in my judgement it’s one of those cases I can deal with by imposing a suspended sentence.”

He gave Whiteley a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years, 27 rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a restraining order of indefinite length to keep him away from the victim.