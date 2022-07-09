It happened on Little Lane, Churwell, between 2am-2.30am today (Saturday).

Two men suffered minor injuries. Another man was seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police do not believe his injuries are life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police cordon on Little Lane, Churwell

The suspect fled on foot after the attack and police have launched an investigation to find him.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "He is described as a white male, aged 30-40 years, stocky build, buzz cut hair wearing blue jeans and a light coloured t-shirt."

A police cordon has been put in place and Little Lane is closed to traffic.

Anyone with witnessed the assault or has information that can help the investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility, quoting crime reference number 13220372265.