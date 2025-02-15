Wakefield: Police hunt for wanted man Christopher Mosby as 36-year-old suspected of burglaries

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 14:30 BST
A man is wanted by police on suspicion of burglaries in Wakefield.

Christopher Mosby, from Horbury, is the subject of an appeal after a number of offences in the city.

Christopher Mosby, 36, from Horbury, is wanted by police on suspicion of burglary offences. | West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have released an image of the 36-year-old as the search continues.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A substantial number of enquiries have been ongoing in Wakefield District to locate [him].”

Those with information on his whereabouts have been urged to call 999, quoting police crime number 13240671122.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555 111.

