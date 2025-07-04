Christopher Clough: Convicted burglar from Leeds wanted by police after breaching terms of release
Christopher Clough, 48, was let out of prison in June after serving part of a sentence for burglary.
But police said he’s “believed to have breached the terms of his release” and have launched a public appeal.
The force said that he’s known to frequent Bramley and Armley.
Those with information on his whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference 13250313928.
Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.