Christopher Clough: Convicted burglar from Leeds wanted by police after breaching terms of release

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:49 BST
A convicted burglar from Leeds is back on the police radar after breaching his release conditions, prompting a manhunt.

Christopher Clough, 48, was let out of prison in June after serving part of a sentence for burglary.

Christopher Clough, 48, was let out of prison in June after serving part of a sentence for burglary.placeholder image
Christopher Clough, 48, was let out of prison in June after serving part of a sentence for burglary. | West Yorkshire Police

But police said he’s “believed to have breached the terms of his release” and have launched a public appeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

The force said that he’s known to frequent Bramley and Armley.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference 13250313928.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice