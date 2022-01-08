Children's Christmas presents stolen in burglary at family's flood-damaged Leeds home

Single mum Charlotte Robbins and her children had to leave their home in Middleton after a broken pipe in the bathroom led to a major flood on Christmas Day afternoon.

Charlotte and her children Emily, 12; Anna, 11, and Damien, six, spent Christmas day night at a neighbour's house.

Charlotte Robbins Photo: Tony Johnson

They have been staying in hotels since Boxing Day and have been told it will be months before they can return to their privately rented property on Manor Farm Road.

The house suffered major water damage and is currently uninhabitable.

Charlotte said when she went back to the house to collect clothes on New Year's Eve.

She returned to the house on January 4 she found there had been a burglary.

The kitchen at Charlotte Robbin's flood-damaged home. Photo: Tony Johnson

The house had been ransacked and hoverboards the children had been given as Christmas presents had all been stolen.

Charlotte said medication she takes for mental health problems was also taken.

Charlotte said her mother had spent more than £400 on the three hoverboards for her children's main Christmas presents."

The stolen hoverboards

She said the girls' hoverboards were black and white Rolab models, which cost around £150 each.

Her son Damien's hoverboard had a graffiti style design and cost around £120.

Charlotte said: "Me and my children have had the worst Xmas ever.

"The kids have lost their home and their main Christmas presents.

"They were mortified. They were just crying hysterically.

"I'm at the end of my tether. It is just trauma after trauma and it is out of my control. I feel exhausted."

Charlotte is urging anyone with information about the stolen hoverboards to contact police.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are aware of a report regarding a burglary at a house in Manor Farm Road between 5pm on 3 January 2022 and 10am on 4 January 2022.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0745 of 5 January 2022."