Child sex offender jailed at Leeds Crown Court for more than a decade

Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:37 GMT
A sex offender has been jailed for more than a decade for multiple sexual offences against a child.

Gary Lewin from Huddersfield was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (October 27) after being convicted of serious sexual offending.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to five offences of sexual activity with a child and two offences of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Gary Lewin.placeholder image
Gary Lewin. | WYP

Offending took place between February and September 2024.

A report of the offending by Lewin, resulted in an investigation being launched by the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit.

He was arrested after being wanted for several weeks and offending whilst on bail.

As well as his sentence, Lewin was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

This will make him subject to immediate arrest and prosecution if he breaches any of the terms set, on his release from prison.

He will also have to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Amy Green of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, said: ““Gary Lewin manipulated his young victim and committed extremely serious sexual offences against her.

“He was deemed by the court to present a real danger to young children, and this conclusion is reflected in the Sexual Harm Prevention Order that will be enforced upon his release from prison. “

She added: “I want to commend the bravery shown by the victim and her family throughout this case.

“Reporting offences of this nature is incredibly difficult, and their courage in coming forward and supporting the prosecution has been instrumental in ensuring this dangerous individual is now behind bars.

“All reports of such crimes are thoroughly investigated by specialist detectives, and victims are signposted to appropriate support services to help them through the process.”

