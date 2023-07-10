Child sex-abuse trial of former Leeds councillor Ron Grahame due to begin

The 79-year-old is charged with attempted rape and serious sex offences against a girl in the 1980s. Denying all charges, the trial was due to get underway at Leeds Crown Court in April after numerous delays, but questions still remain over his fitness.

A neurologist’s reports into the health of the former Burmantofts and Richmond Hill councillor was previously presented to the court, insisting he was unable to stand trial.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said he wanted the doctor’s assessment to be heard in court, saying he was “not satisfied” that he was unfit to be tried, so will resume this afternoon, Monday, July 10.

Ron Grahame is due to return to court today. (pic by National World)

Grahame, of Swardale Green, Swarcliffe, was charged with attempted rape and serious sex offences dating back to the early 1980s. He was originally charged in December 2020 but the case has been plagued with delays.

He denies attempting to rape a girl under 16 years of age between October 4, 1981 and October 4, 1982.

Grahame is also charged with attempting to commit a further serious sexual offence, and faces two charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, between October 4, 1980 and October 4, 1982. He also denies each of those charges.

In July of 2021, a judge was told that Grahame had been assessed as being fit to enter pleas to the charges brought against him.

A trial had been scheduled to take place in June last year and then again in December, but it was postponed on both occasions amid concerns about Grahame’s fitness to stand trial.

Crown Prosecution Service guidance states that a defendant should, wherever possible, face a normal criminal trial so that there can be a “robust and open” consideration of the evidence. It says every effort should be made, using reasonable adjustments, to ensure a defendant can participate effectively wherever possible.