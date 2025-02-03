A child rapist has been finally brought to justice for abusing children as young as five dating back to the late 1990s.

Mark Woolley subjected three children - two boys and a girl - to horrific repeated sexual abuse committed in south Wales, south Yorkshire and the Pontefract area.

The 54-year-old was found guilty of 15 offences against the children following a week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court in December. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds this morning for his sentence.

These include four counts of rape, six counts of indecent assault, four of indecency with a child and one of digital penetration.

Mark Woolley (pictured) was jailed for 31 years after being found guilty of raping and assaulting children as young as five. | WYP / Adobe

He was handed a 31-year extended sentence. This is made up of 28 years’ imprisonment and a three-year extended licence period, when he is released.

Mitigating, Aubrey Sampson said Woolley was “not a well man” and suffered from cardiomyopathy, but could say little in defence of him, other than that he accepted the jury’s verdicts and was expecting a lengthy sentence.

The court heard that Woolley, of Kinsley Street, Kinsley, had committed the offences between 1998 and 2002.

Emotional impact statements of two of the victims were read to the court by prosecutor Philip Standfast. One said he had affected him his entire life, had suffered from night terrors. He said it caused his life to spiral and he had considered suicide.

Judge Tahir Khan KC told him: “It’s clear to me and anyone listening, that your abuse had life-changing consequences for them.

“Both of them speak of the devastating impact of the abuse on their lives and the scars run deep.”

He was given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and a lifelong restraining order to keep him away from his victims.

Detective Constable Alison Hibbert, of Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit, said after this morning’s sentencing hearing: “Woolley has been responsible for a catalogue of serious sexual offences against young male and female victims.

“We have worked across borders to build the evidence which has ensured he has been convicted of these crimes.

“He has failed to acknowledge his offending and shown no remorse for his actions. No sentence can ever restore what he has taken from them, but hopefully the fact Woolley is now in prison gives his victims some comfort.

“I hope this case also helps demonstrate that we will investigate non-recent sexual offending and that perpetrators can be made to face justice years down the line. We are here when you are ready.”

There is more information about our ‘When you are ready’ campaign and the support available for victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation on the police website here.