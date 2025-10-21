Sickening child rapist from Castleford filmed himself while teenager was unconscious

A paedophile raped a young girl while she was unconscious after encouraging her to take ketamine, and filmed his sickening attack.

Ian Scott was handed a 15-year jail sentence following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Scott claimed the 15-year-old the girl had consented, but was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration.

He had previously admitted taking indecent photos, supplying cocaine and ketamine to the girl, possession of the two drugs and producing cannabis after three plants were found at his home.

Scott (pictured) was jailed for 15 years for raping a girl and filming it. He had plied her with drugs and alcohol. | WYP / Adobestock

The court heard that Scott had shown a sexual interest in the girl and had shown grooming behaviour.

He introduced her to cocaine and alcohol.

In January 2023 he invited her to his home to take drugs, giving her ketamine and alcohol. The girl then blacked out and woke up some time later.

Scott told her she had been sick and told her they had sex, but that it was her that had instigated it.

He then showed her a video he had taken of them having sex, along with still images.

The horrified girl later disclosed what had happened and the police were called.

Scott, formerly of Coniston Gardens, Castleford, but now of no fixed address, was arrested and admitted sex had taken place, but maintained it was consensual.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court by prosecutor Michael Morley, she said: “I have to mask how I feel. I have so much rage, so much anger for what you have done to me.

“I do not trust people anymore.

“I’m left hating who I am, the body I live in. When I look in the mirror all I see is what you did to me.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Kealey KC, told Scott he must serve two-thirds of his sentence before he will be considered for parole.

He was put on the sex offender register for life and given a sexual harm prevention order.